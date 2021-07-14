Covid: Three new clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING: Three Covid-19 new clusters involving the community and workplace were detected in Sarawak today, bringing the cumulative number of active clusters in the state to 98.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said the Duyoh Cluster, a community cluster, involved two families in Kampung Duyoh, Jalan Jagoi-Serikin in Bau.

It said 82 individuals in this cluster were screened, with 22 of them found to be positive for Covid-19 including the index case, 53 of them negative while seven were still waiting for their test results.

The Jalan Teo Kui Ngo Cluster is also a community cluster that was detected at the Bintangor Hawker Centre in Jalan Teo Kui Ngo, Meradong.

JPBN said 53 individuals were screened, with 13 of them found to be positive for Covid-19 including the index case, 16 were negative while 24 were still waiting for their test results.

It also announced the Sentosa 2 as a workplace cluster involving the staff and residents of a health facility in Kota Sentosa, Kuching.

It said 181 individuals were screened, with 52 of them found to be positive for Covid-19 including the index case while 129 were still waiting for the test results.

Sarawak today recorded 289 new cases of Covid-19 and four more fatalities. — Bernama