IPOH: Three Perak assemblymen were not allowed to attend the State Legislative Assembly sitting which will begin on Wednesday as advised by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid said this followed the status of the three assemblymen, one of whom was tested positive for Covid-19, one had been in close contact, and the other yet to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I have personally informed them of the advice we received from the MKN and the MOH...that they are not allowed to attend the sitting.

“We have to take precautionary measures and comply with the tight standard operating procedures (SOP),” he told a press conference here today without giving the details of the three assemblymen.

He said the State Assembly secretary and an official would also be replaced as they had to undergo home quarantine after two staff were tested positive.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Zahir said apart from the oral question session and the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address, the sitting will also see the debate on motions to appoint the members of several committees including the Accounts Committee, Standing Orders Committee and the Fundamental Rights and Liberty Committee.

Taking into consideration the escalating situation of the pandemic in the state and upon the advice of the State Health Department, the four-day meeting will be held based on the bubble concept.

The bubble concept will involve four main elements, namely the provision of accommodation, transportation, the extension of meeting space and daily screening tests for those involved in the sitting.

To minimise movement, all individuals involved were required to stay at the Impiana Hotel here and use the transportation provided as they were prohibited from using private vehicles or e-hailing services.

The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah is scheduled to grace the opening of the sitting. — Bernama