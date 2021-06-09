Covid: Two new clusters, including one due to Raya visits, detected in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) has declared two new Covid-19 clusters in the state, one of which is due to social interaction and visiting activities during the recent Aidilfitri celebration.

In a statement today, JPBN said the Kampung Hilir Lingga cluster in Sri Aman was triggered due to visiting activities involving three localities — Kampung Hilir Lingga, Kampung Masjid Baru Lingga and Taman Pasir Panas.

“Thirty-two individuals were screened in the cluster where 23 cases were detected positive for Covid-19, including the index case, and nine cases were found to be negative,“ it said.

Meanwhile, the Kampung Sinar Budi Baru cluster in Kuching involved three families in Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, here.

“A total of 38 individuals were screened in which 19 cases were detected positive for Covid-19, including the index case, while 19 cases were found to be negative,“ it said.

There are currently 76 clusters that are still active in Sarawak.

The state recorded 419 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases to 53,000, with 330 deaths, following three new deaths reported today. — Bernama