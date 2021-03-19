Covid: Two primary schools in Sibu closed

SIBU: Two primary schools here were closed from today due to the spread of Covid-19 in two zones in the district.

Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (JPBB) said Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Abang Ali and SK St Mary were both located under Zone Nine Jalan Awang Ramli Amit and Zone 10 Kampung Dato which changed into red zones after recording 52 and 43 cumulative cases respectively yesterday.

“The closure is until the end of the mid-term holiday on April 3,“ it said in a statement.

Previously, SK Methodist was closed for two days for disinfection works and Covid-19 screening among school teachers and students.

This was due to a teacher who was found positive after undergoing a screening at a private facility and was admitted to the Sibu Hospital.

A total of 78 contacts among teachers and students have been identified and will undergo swab tests today and tomorrow.

“Parents can bring other children who are not close contacts for screening at the Lanang Health Clinic,” said the statement.

The standard operating procedures (SOP) for schools with Covid-19 cases are to close for one or two days for disinfection and investigation, it said.

“Close contacts will be screened and would be requested to isolate or be quarantined by the Health Department, where schooling for such students can be continued through online learning.

“Non-close contact students may come to school as usual,“ it said.

Currently, attendance in school is not compulsory and if parents feel that it is not safe to send their children to school, their children are allowed to follow the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR), it added. -Bernama