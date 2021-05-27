Covid vaccination: Thank you for acknowledging the media — NPC

KUALA LUMPUR: The announcement by the government that media personnel would finally receive Covid-19 vaccination shots soon is indeed great news, says the National Press Club Malaysia (NPC).

Thanking the government for acknowledging members of the press, its deputy president Haresh Deol said this would safeguard media personnel on the ground as they continued to keep their readers and viewers updated and informed.

He said it was also a recognition for the industry that the government, specifically the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, Health Ministry and the Communications and Multimedia Ministry understood and appreciated the work carried out by media personnel.

“We hope more people including the elders and those from other industries receive the vaccination in a bid to achieve herd immunity,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Last Tuesday, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin said a total of 5,867 media personnel from 114 registered media agencies would get the Covid-19 vaccination shots and the appointments would be given as soon as possible once the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force receives the details. — Bernama