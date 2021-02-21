Covid Vaccine: Register at district offices, clinics for now

KUCHING: The state government today clarified that it is accepting registration for Covid-19 vaccine for all Malaysians residing in Sarawak through its district offices and health clinics for now.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said registration through the MySejahtera application can also be done once the option is ready.

“The state agencies are ahead in the registration process. We aim to reach out to all those eligible and who are not using the MySejahtera.

“Our ketua kampung (village chiefs) and tuai rumah (longhouse chiefs) are already working together with our district offices and clinics on the process,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Uggah announced that registration for the Covid-19 vaccine is now open to all Malaysians residing in Sarawak. -Bernama