covid19 hashtag most used on Twitter in M’sia

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘#covid19’ hashtag has been the most widely used by Twitter users in Malaysia, mainly due to the country facing the movement control order earlier this year.

Twitter in a statement today said between Jan 1 and Nov 15, 2021, many people had used its service to seek updates on the latest developments and to share their opinions on the pandemic situation.

“Whether it is to follow global events or to spread joy and goodwill, Twitter has become a platform for Malaysians to come together,“ the statement said.

According to Twitter, Malaysians rely on Twitter to obtain the latest information on movement restrictions, vaccination, as well as updates on standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The statement added that 2021 brought the best out of Malaysians, especially in terms of reconnecting with loved ones and helping those in need.

“This year, we got to see how doctors and health professionals became more active on Twitter to share reliable health-related information, and to dispel public anxiety with regard to misleading or false news about the Covid-19 vaccine,” the statement said.

It added that Malaysians paid rapt attention to doctors who shared their medical perspectives in real-time, or to obtain health tips and insights. — Bernama