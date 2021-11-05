COVIDNOW: 95.8% of adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22,417,059 individuals or 95.8 percent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Based on the MOH’s data on the COVIDNOW portal, 97.8 per cent of the adult population, or 22,893,173 individuals, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 41,391 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 18,162 doses as second dose, 2,864 doses to first dose recipients and 20,365 doses as booster dose, bringing the total number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) that was launched last Feb 24 to 50,463,307.

As for teenagers who are aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 2,208,399 individuals or 70.2 percent of them have completed the vaccination as of yesterday, while 83.4 percent, or 2,623,303 individuals have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

On the administration of the booster dose, a total of 492,054 doses had been dispensed as of yesterday. — Bernama