BUTTERWORTH: A cowherd was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Sungai Jawi, Nibong Tebal two weeks ago.

M. Kirubakaran, 29, is accused of killing Lee Ling Tee at her house in Jalan Permatang Ara, Taman Seruling Emas in Sungai Jawi between 3am and 4am on Aug 28.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the mandatory death sentence.

No plea was recorded before Magistrate Aziana Azib as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

At the same court, Kirubakaran, who was unrepresented, also pleaded guilty to two charges under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for administering amphetamine and methamphetamine into his system.

He was accused of committing the drug offences at the Seberang Prai Selatan District Police Headquarters’ Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department at 1 am on Aug 29.

The offence carries a fine of not more than RM5,000 or imprisonment not more than two years upon conviction. The court fixed Nov 8 for mention of all the cases.

Proceedings today were held at the Magistrate’s Court (Municipal) here as the Jawi Magistrate’s Court is currently under renovation.

On Aug 29, Seberang Prai Selatan district police chief Supt Lee Chong Chern was reported to have said that a 40-year-old woman’s body was found under a bed at a double-storey house in Sungai Jawi.

He said following this, police began a manhunt and arrested a suspect who later confessed to breaking into the victim’s house after consuming drugs with his friend in Sungai Bakap. — Bernama