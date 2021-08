KUCHING: Cpl (U) Mohamad Ehsan Sehamat had planned a thanksgiving ceremony for his first child who is due to be born soon, but it was not to be as the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) member was killed in a shooting incident yesterday.

“He once said that after his wife had given birth, he would hold a house-warming and thanksgiving ceremony to welcome his child.

“His house in Kampung Asajaya is still under construction; the floor is ready and we need to put up the walls,” said his mother Fatimah Narawi when met by reporters at the Sarawak General Hospital (HUS) mortuary here today.

Mohamad Ehsan, the sixth of 10 siblings, was among four personnel killed in the 7.15am incident at the RMAF Unit in Kota Samarahan near here.

The others who died in the incident were Aircraftman Nesly Anak Nabau, Cpl (U) Ho Swee Boon and Cpl (U) Sharif Mohd Siddiq Al-Attas Wan Sabli.

Mohamad Ehsan’s wife, Nur Atiqah Supyie, 29, who is six months’ pregnant, said they got married in November last year and were looking forward to the birth of their first child.

She said she accepted her husband’s passing and hoped that the autopsy and funeral process would be expedited.

Bernama learnt from the RMAF that it would take some time for the bodies to be released as it was a criminal case.

It is learnt that preparations for the funeral of Mohamad Ehsan are being done at the Kampung Asajaya Laut Muslim Cemetery. — Bernama