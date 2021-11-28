CPTPP will not affect Bumiputera rights, interests — Azmin

KAJANG: Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) has reassured the people that the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will not affect the rights and interests of Bumiputeras if the government were to ratify it.

He said the CPTPP has provided a cutoff policy (leeway) to protect the rights and interests of Bumiputeras as enshrined under the Federal Constitution when Malaysia signed the agreement in 2018.

““This provision is contained in Annex II (Non-Conforming Measures) under the CPTPP, which specifically mentions that Bumiputera rights and interests as guaranteed under the Federal Constitution will remain in the agreement.

“I have provided details of the provision in Annex II and I have explained to Parliament to refute allegations from certain quarters that we’re compromising the interests of the Malays and Bumiputeras, that is not true,“ he told a press conference after attending the “Semarak Prihatin Selangor” programme at the Kajang District Police Headquarters (IPD) here today.

Mohamed Azmin was commenting on Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir’s claim that the Bumiputera agenda would be regulated and limited as opposed to their rights and privileges as enshrined under the Federal Constitution when the CPTPP is ratified.

Earlier, the minister handed over a special financial assistance of RM1.79 million approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob through the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department to upgrade several facilities at the Kajang IPD.

Mohamed Azmin said the financial aid will be used to improve 60 residential units of police personnel, Surau Al-Amin IPD Kajang and Taman Seri Pengaman, Sungai Jelok, as well as the IPD Kajang Police Family Association (Perkep) premise.

“Kajang is developing rapidly and the police force needs support to work more effectively ... this is in appreciation of their services and sacrifices to stem the spread of Covid-19,“ he said. — Bernama