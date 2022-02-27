Crack in bow caused boat to sink - MMEA

ALOR SETAR: A crack at the bow, was identified to have caused the boat with four crew members and 14 anglers onboard to sink, at 9.4 nautical miles west of Pulau Beras Basah near Langkawi, yesterday.

Kedah and Perlis Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director First Maritime Admiral Mohd Zawawi Abdullah said the front part of the boat was damaged by strong waves.

“Water started to seep into the boat, causing it to sink 45 minutes later. The victims wore life jackets as they grouped together and held each other’s hands while waiting for help to arrive.

“A local fishing boat that passed by the scene managed to rescue all the victims before they were transferred onto the MMEA rescue boat at 11.05pm yesterday,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zawawi said yesterday’s incident was the second search and rescue operation involving the same vessel. In Sept last year it was also reported to have almost sunk with 17 anglers and crew members onboard.

“Tourists intending to rent a boat for recreational or fishing purposes are reminded to always check the safety level and ensure that the boat owners have a valid license before going to sea.

“Get prior updates on the weather conditions, wear a safety jacket, bring sufficient food and drink supplies and update family members of your location,“ he said.

Yesterday, all four crew members and 14 local anglers aged between 26 and 55, were rescued by a local fishing boat at 7.30pm after their boat sank at 2.15pm.

Two of the anglers who suffered injuries in the hand and leg were taken to Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Langkawi for treatment on arrival at the Bukit Malut MMEA jetty at 11.45pm. — Bernama