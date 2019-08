KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Works Department (JKR) has found cracks on one of the pier heads at the slip road from Ampang to Billion/Cheras roundabout from the Middle Ring Road 2 here.

In a statement today, JKR said following that, the ramp has been narrowed to accommodate only one lane to reduce weight on the ramp as a safety measure.

“The single lane at the exit ramp will be maintained for four months until detailed investigations and repairs works are completed,“ the statement said.

JKR said apart from signage and notices set up at the location, safety personnel would be assigned to control traffic and assist motorists.

According to the statement, JKR Forensic Division detected the cracks during an inspection on July 23 and proceeded to reduce the exit ramp from 6m to 3.5m wide on Aug 8.

Members of the public can obtain further information by contacting Hulu Langat JKR at 03-89114040. — Bernama