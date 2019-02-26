Cradle CEO died of multiple head injuries, not handphone battery explosion

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan died of multiple head injuries that were not caused by a charging mobile phone that supposedly exploded near him, according to the findings of a second post-mortem.

A source confirmed that the cause of death was due to multiple head injuries and not injuries caused by a blast.

It was also reported that autopsy report has been sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department Chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat, meanwhile, confirmed that the police received second post-moterm report.

It was reported that the second autopsy did not find injuries resulting from explosions in Nazrin’s head, which was what the first post-mortem at Hospital Kuala Lumpur had found.

The 45-year-old man died in a fire that broke out at his two-storey house in Mutiara Damansara on June 14 last year. Investigators found traces of petrol in his room.

Nazrin’s death has been classified as murder.

Police had arrested several family members, but have since released them without charges.

The second post-mortem was carried out last October after Nazrin’s brother, Dr Malek Hassan, filed a police report raising doubts over the initial autopsy findings.

The release of the second post-mortem had been delayed, though no public explanation has been given.