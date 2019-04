SHAH ALAM: Murder accused Samirah Muzaffar, the wife of Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan, was denied bail today.

Justice Ab Karim Ab Rahman denied the application, saying she had failed to show the court why she should be granted bail apart from her complain that she could not prepare her defence in detention.

“She can still see her lawyers in prison each week, although she is subject to prison regulations,” he said.

Karim then set Sept 3 to 15 and Sept 23 to Oct 4 for hearing of the murder.

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Samirah’s lawyer, said they would file an appeal on the decision to deny her bail.

During the proceeding, Shafee disputed that the prison officers had removed certain parts of her letters to her lawyers in preparation and instructions for her defence.

Deputy public prosecutor Zain Ibrahim explained that the officers were exercising their discretion in removing certain contents.

“She is allowed to meet her lawyers and give them instructions when she meets them in prison,“ he said.

Nazrin, 45, died in a fire in his bedroom at his Mutiara Damansara home in Petaling Jaya on June 14 last year, on the eve of Hari Raya.

In the first post-mortem, Kuala Lumpur Hospital pathologists concluded that he died of injuries sustained in a blast after his mobile phone, which was being charged next to his bed, exploded.

Fire and Rescue Department investigators later discovered traces of petrol in the bedroom.

Police then reclassified the case as a murder and questioned several family members.

A second post-mortem revealed that Nazrin had instead died of multiple head injuries, further stating that the victim did not sustain injuries to the head due to a blast, as had previously been stated.

On March 4, Samirah Muzzafar, her two sons, along with an Indonesian woman still at large named Eka Wahyu Lestari, were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code to be read together with Section 34 of the code with murdering Nazrin.

On March 27, Samirah’s sons were released on RM50,000 bail, and two sureties, respectively, after Judge Ab Karim said the teenagers aged between 14 and 17 would not abscond from the trial.