Cradle Fund CEO murder trial: Samirah, two teens to know fate tomorrow

SHAH ALAM: The decision on whether Samirah Muzaffar (pix) and two teenagers, who are charged with murdering Cradle Fund chief executive officer Nazrin Hassan, will be freed or ordered to defend themselves will be known tomorrow.

High Court Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman is expected to announce the verdict at the end of the prosecution case at 9 am tomorrow.

On April 22, Judge Ab Karim fixed May 30 to deliver his decision after hearing submissions from both parties at the end of the prosecution case. However, the date has been postponed to June 21 (tomorrow).

The prosecution team comprised deputy public prosecutors, Mohd Asnawi Abu Hanipah, Tengku Intan Suraya Tengku Ismail and Nur Sabrina Abu Bakar, while the defence team consisted of lawyers Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah and Rahmat Hazlan.

The prosecution closed its case last Feb 14 after calling 57 witnesses, including the deceased’s older siblings, brothers Dr Abdul Aziz and Dr Malek Reedzwan and sister Che Elainee; Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Edwin Galan Anak Teruki; Pathology Forensic officer from Kuala Lumpur Hospital Dr Siew Sheue Feng; and a security guard at the deceased’s residence, Raju Kumar Pandit.

Hearing of the case began on Sept 6, 2019.

On March 12, 2019, Samirah Muzaffar, 47, and the two teenagers, now aged 19 and 16, as well as an Indonesian woman, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, are all charged with murdering Nazrin at his house in Mutiara Damansara, between 11.30 pm on June 13, 2018, and 4 am the following day. — Bernama