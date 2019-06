SHAH ALAM: The prosecution in the murder case of Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd CEO Nazrin Jassan has been ordered to hand over photographs taken in the first post-mortem report to the defence on July 15.

High Court judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman made the order after Samirah Muzaffar’s counsel Tan Sri Dr Muhammad Shafee Abdullah told the court that the defence was not satisfied with the quality of the images given by the prosecution.

The judge also said the prosecution, represented by Selangor state prosecution director Datuk Salim Soib@Hamid, must inform the court if it could not submit the photographs on the date.

Earlier, Muhammad Shafee told the court that the defence had been asking for the original photographs since April.

“We want the original photographs as those given to us were photo-stated copies which were not clear and blurred. We want to send the photos to the pathologist that we had appointed, for a second opinion,“ he submitted.

Salim said the prosecution would seek the investigating officer for the photos. He also told the court that the prosecution today handed over a number of documents including Chemist report, Energy Commission report, and police reports to the defence.

The trial will commence in September.

Meanwhile, counsel S. Suresh who is representing one of the two juveniles accused in the case requested for the witness list.

However, Salim said the full list of prosecution witnesses would only be given at the commencement of the trial.

The court set July 26 for case management. - Bernama