KUALA LUMPUR: The government is formulating a cradle-to-grave policy to ensure that vulnerable social groups get the lifelong support and no one is left poor or hungry, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Wan Azizah told reporters this today, in response to questions about two Chinese senior citizens who died while waiting for food coupons at the ICC Pudu.

“The government is coming up with a cradle-to-grave policy, which will take care of everyone regardless of their status,“ she said.

Wan Azizah, who is also the Women, Family and Community Development Minister said, to make this into law, many other related agencies will have to be consulted.

“The ministry understands there are many people, especially NGOs, who want to do good but there must be safety measures in place for the vulnerable groups especially the elderly,“ she said during the Chinese New Year celebration at the Kuala Lumpur Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall today.

Last week, Ah Poh, 85, and Law Ion Nang, 78 were found dead at the ICC Pudu. Authorities suspect they succumbed to breathing difficulties in the crowd in which six senior citizens reportedly fainted.

Wan Azizah also pointed out that she discussed the incident with Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah but noted that the incident was organised by a private group.

“We must find a way to ensure this sort of noble practice continues, but at the same time, we need to take into account that these people are old and elderly and we need to take care of their welfare,“ she said.

She advised NGOs to take lessons from this tragedy when coming up with their respective charity programmes.