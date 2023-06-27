Cradlepoint launches multipurpose IoT router with zero trust security service

KUALA LUMPUR: Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, has launched the S700, a multipurpose Internet of Things (IoT) router designed to provide a rich zero trust security service to enterprise customers.

Coupled with Cradlepoint NetCloud Exchange Secure Connect, the S700 provides a comprehensive cloud-managed network solution to safeguard IoT devices as today’s attack surface expands and adversaries increasingly target connected devices.

According to Cradlepoint in a statement, as today’s attack surface expands and cybercriminals become more sophisticated, it is clear that many organisations are not prepared to address IoT security needs.

For information technology (IT) teams to effectively manage distributed IoT networks, organisations need an efficient zero trust approach to security which includes easing the setup and maintenance of IoT solutions, while enabling advanced fine-grained policies to allow access for third-party management of devices.

“IT teams have more responsibilities and less time, even as organisations deploy more connected devices. Last year, we launched NetCloud Exchange as an advanced security and SD-WAN extension to Cradlepoint NetCloud to make managing security threats easier for those teams.

“The S700 with zero trust capabilities shows our commitment to 5G—and security-first services to support enterprise WAN transformation—at scale,” said Cradlepoint senior vice president of marketing, Donna Johnson.

The S700 and NetCloud Exchange deliver a robust zero trust solution for IoT that removes deployment complexity and is ideal for enterprise lean IT scenarios. Key benefits include Connect-and-go Zero Trust; Small Router with Big Security; and Third-party access protection.

As a multipurpose IoT router designed for the enterprise, the S700 connects light industrial, smart city, IoT and portable devices over cellular, Wi-Fi and wired links. It will be available for purchase widely on July 12.-Bernama