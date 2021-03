PETALING JAYA: A crane driver was sentenced to a day’s jail and fine RM10,000, in default three months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah handed down the sentence on Kow Tuck Choy, 51, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with committing the offence at Jalan Utara here at 11.45pm last Jan 1.

Deputy public prosecutor Sharifah Zafirah Syed Mustapa prosecuted, while Kow was unrepresented. — Bernama