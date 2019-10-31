Crane operator, nine Indonesians ordered to enter defence on smuggling charge

KUALA LANGAT: A Malaysian crane operator and nine Indonesian men were today ordered by the Telok Datok Magistrate’s Court here to enter their defence on a charge of smuggling cigarettes and liquor, involving unpaid tax amounting to RM51.4 million, three years ago.

Magistrate Mohd Isa Md Nor made the order after finding the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against the 10 accused.

In making the order, Mohd Isa said the court was satisfied with the submission by the prosecution that the ship, which was carrying 37 containers of cigarettes and liquor, failed to produce any document on the payment of customs duty for the items.

“The accused are given three options, to either remain silent, testify in the dock or testify under oath at the witness stand,” he said.

He fixed Dec 16 to 20 for defence hearing.

The accused are Malaysian Liew Choon Siong, 61, and Indonesians Purna Akbari Nasution, Rusdianto, Awaluddin, Samsul Arifin, Syaifah, Diki Hardiansyah, Ahmad Zaini, Supriadi and Ulung Nuansa, who are aged between 30 and 61.

The 10 men, with another still at large, were alleged to have committed the offence on a merchant ship at Jeti Bukit Gombak Development Sdn Bhd, Batu 13, Bandar Lama, Telok Panglima Garang here at 2.30 pm on Dec 23, 2016.

The nine Indonesians were the ship onboard crew.

They were all charged under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967, which is punishable under Section 135(1)(i)(aa) of the same law, and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

They face a fine of up to RM336 million, or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by Royal Malaysian Customs Department prosecuting officer, Abdul Rasyiddi Abd Rahman, while all the accused were represented by lawyer Ben Law. — Bernama