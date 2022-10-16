Crash victim Nurul Nazihah’s last words to husband

KOTA TINGGI: “You get out of the car first.” Those were Nurul Nazihah Kamalul Arifin’s last words to her husband before she was killed in their burning car, pinned in it, after a four-vehicle crash at Kilometre 45.7 of the North-South Expressway, last night.

Holding back tears, the victim’s husband, Redzuan Jamil, 28, said he was removed from the car in time by members of the public and tried to save his wife who was stuck in the car, but failed.

Redzuan, whose face still has bruises from the crash, said that the loss of his wife, also 28, was deeply felt because during the three years, they were never apart and always spent time together.

Earlier, a video went viral showing a man wailing in grief as his wife was believed to be still in a burning car on the highway.

Later, Bernama found that the family home in Kampung Lukut, here, was filled with family members, friends and neighbours who were waiting for the arrival of the deceased’s body.

The mood was sombre as the van carrying the body entered the Kampung Temenin Lama cemetery, here, at about 3.30 pm.

The funeral prayer was earlier performed at An-Nur Mosque in Kampung Batu Empat before Nurul Nazihah’s remains were taken to her parent’s residence in Kampung Lukut.

Another individual in a Toyota Vios and whose identity has yet to be identified, was also killed while four others survived in the four-vehicle crash near Sedenak at 7.47 pm. - Bernama