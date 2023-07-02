Create graft-free environment in public, private sectors: Sivakumar

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia needs to continue and enhance the implementation of anti-corruption activities to create a graft-free environment in the public and private sectors, said Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar.

He said efforts to prevent corruption became the main focus of the government because the people are now actively observing and judging the quality of the government and its agencies’ services.

“Good services without corruption give a better perception as well as improving the country’s CPI (Corruption Perceptions Index) score in the future,” he said when launching the graft prevention initiative by the Human Resources Development Corporation (HRD Corp) here, today.

According to him, the country’s CPI for last year rose from 62 to 61 out of 180 countries, but in the index released by Transparency International (TI), the country’s score dropped one point to 47 compared with 48 in the same year.

He also said that HRD Corp’s Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) demonstrates the agency’s efforts in combating corruption by outlining four strategic objectives that focus on governance, administration, procurement and enforcement.

A total of 27 strategic initiatives have been identified under the plan to curb corruption, abuse of power,, malpractice and further empower the best governance and integrity at HRD Corp, he said. - Bernama