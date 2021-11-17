Create level playing field

THE article “Women representation in Parliament” (Vasanthi Ramachandran, theSun, Nov 11) is a timely discussion, especially if Malaysia is serious about political renewal.

More women members of Parliament (MP) and leaders in Parliament may offer a feasible, sustainable pathway for reforming and governing our nation – for a better improved Malaysia.

While there are many capable and inspiring Malaysian women MP, there is the valid argument that quotas are, in fact, necessary to allow for an even playing field for our women to fill political positions.

As it takes a long time to change our patriarchal culture, quotas are more effective in the shorter term to address women’s disadvantage.

Hence, indeed ”political parties should include more women in their candidates list and support them with funds for their development, with strategies in place for women in a world of patriarchal political leaders from elite political backgrounds”, as expounded by the writer.

While women outnumbered men in Malaysia’s universities, their numbers at the political and boardroom levels, are far from equitable or satisfactory.

Arguably, talent is equal in both sexes, and our men do not necessarily have more intelligence or wisdom. That being so, the view that men dominate MP positions due to their greater capability is not valid.

Indeed, ”merit and merit alone to identify these upcoming leaders” is the key to increasing women MP in our Parliament.

Quotas represent the social push to recognise meritocracy and help to create an even playing field. It allows our women to be seen, heard and be active in Parliament.

Quotas allow for more equally-qualified and capable women to break through the political “glass ceiling”, and create more women MP as role models.

As human resources are the most vital asset in Parliament, it is imperative that we maximise and recognise the talents available, never mind gender or race.

Our nation and society can surely do with more women representation and leaders, in the political, business and social arenas.

Sze Loong Steve Ngeow Kajang