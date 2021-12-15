Create special hostel warden post — Cuepacs

PORT DICKSON: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has proposed to the government to create special warden posts in every boarding school in the country.

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat (pix) said this was to allow civil servants to conduct their duties as wardens full-time and more efficiently without having other work commitments.

“Currently, hostel wardens are appointed among teachers. In addition to teaching, these teachers were given additional tasks as wardens with an allowance that did not commensurate with their duties.

“Therefore, we would like to propose the creation of special warden posts or appoint any civil servant to serve as wardens instead of appointing teachers to the post,” he told a press conference here today.

Adnan explained that prior to this, there were the post of hostel supervisor but some had been merged with other service schemes and resulted in no main focus for the function of wardens and finally, teachers were appointed to the post.

“Most of the teachers declined (to being appointed as wardens) but some accepted the offer to ensure the welfare of their students is not neglected despite having to sacrifice time, holidays and daily affairs,” he added.

Prior to this, the media reported that the Education Ministry would study the proposal to create the post of full-time warden in boarding schools to tackle various problems including bullying. — Bernama