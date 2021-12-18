Creative Industry Associations important to promote art activists

PADANG BESAR: The establishment of Creative Industry Associations is important to promote art activists in the country and boost creative activities to attract public interest.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin (pix) said through the associations, efforts to highlight widely creative arts could be implemented more efficiently and effectively.

Through the associations, we are able to collaborate with the creative industry agencies as under KKMM we have My Creative Ventures, Finas (Malaysian National Film Development Corporation) and MDEC (Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation).

“...with the associations we could get the private sector to help as we want those in the creative industry to improve their marketing and develop further their creativity and earn income,“ he told a press conference after opening Padang Besar Umno Division delegates meeting today.

Last October, Zahidi was reported as saying KKMM plans to establish creative arts associations at both national and state levels to facilitate the coordination of efforts to further develop the industry.

Elaborating, Zahidi said the ministry has already started efforts to establish the associations which are expected to be launched next year.

He said the associations would also be able to help the government increase gross domestic product through the creative industries with a new brand strategy and innovation.

“In Perlis for example, how do we make Awang Batil traditional form of musical story telling and other products appealing to attract public attention. If possible, each year we need to organise shows, offer prizes and awards for the creative industries to boost their creativity.

“This requires hard work and we need to cooperate with the creative arts associations to discuss how the government could help them as well as the tourism industry,“ he said. — Bernama