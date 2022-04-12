Creative industry associations need to be governed professionally: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: Associations related to the creative industry need to be governed professionally to lift the industry’s standing and to ensure its professional standards, Communication and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said.

For instance, he said a royalties system can be created by emulating other countries that cares for its creative industry players such as actors.

“If we look at architects, they have the Malaysian Architects’ Association, town planners have the Malaysian Institute of Planners and they are professional as they have associations that ensure their professionalism.

“So in the art world, although people say artists need freedom, if we want to turn it into a profession, I suggest they need a Board of Governors that controls ethics, professionalism, and if there is any, the method of paying royalties to those acknowledged as licensed actors, professional actors, then it will be easier for us to regulate,” he said during the Media Appreciation Event in conjunction with RTM’s 2022 Syawal Special Programme at The Vertical, Bangsar South City Kuala Lumpur here.

He also said that pitching sessions for creative industry players to present their works for the Department of Broadcasting (RTM) will be held soon.

“Insya-Allah this 20th we will issue ads to inform publishers, producers and others so that they can apply or present their latest suggested work.

“At the same time I have gotten assurances that the remainder of those who were unsuccessful in their previous pitches, will be continued and taken,... we will consider the matter,” he said.

Annuar said, however, the industry needs to be open to new ideas as each creative work has a specific period, and those that are unsuccessful in the previous pitching session can modify their content as needed.

The event organised tonight was also aimed at introducing RTM’s 2022 Syawal Special Programme with the theme ‘Syukurnya Syawal’.

In conjunction with the programme, RTM, through its three main channels TV1, TV2 and TV Okey have prepared religious programmes, telefilms, serial dramas, documentaries and special entertainment for the Aidilfitri celebrations.

Besides television programmes, all 34 RTM radio stations will offer various interesting programmes for their listeners. — Bernama