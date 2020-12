KUALA LUMPUR: The creative industry could play a pivotal, and even catalytic role, in regrowing rural economies and the population that resides at the lower end of the wealth structure, should funding for the industry spread more to real practitioners in city centres and smaller towns.

MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd chairman Mohd Naguib Razak said the move was taken after a consideration of a funding approach for the creative industry that focuses less on giving large lump sum investments or grants to the same small group of regular “granto-preneurs”, but instead, more on a broader group of practitioners.

“We simply cannot be irresponsible with our taxpayers’ money and throw it away in ways that neither yield solid returns for our investees or grantees, nor create a highly visible and impactful outcome that others could learn and build from, nor having a broad social or branding impact on our society or our nation,” he said.

Mohd Naguib stressed this was really about how the creative economy concept could lend itself to the shared or common prosperity agenda.

“How can we make sure the money the government spends to revitalise our economy reach the lower classes, the creative, arts and cultural practitioners of the gig economy,“ he told Bernama in an email interview.

Mohd Naguib said, most importantly, was to ensure the grants or investments were not just get used up but in a way that is regenerative, cyclical and continuity.

He pointed out that Malaysia needed to look at the creative economy models of its neighbours, namely Singapore and Indonesia, whereby Singapore’s creative economy accounted for 3.2 percent of its national gross domestic product (GDP), contributing US$17.6 billion (US$1=RM4.06) in revenue and generates 79,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, Indonesia’s creative economy was at a whopping 7.8 percent of its national GDP, contributing only a measly US$78.9 million, but supporting a staggering 16.2 million jobs, said Mohd Naguib.

The model that should be considered was one that generated a lot of money but supported very few jobs and another that generated very little money but supported so many livelihoods and presumably families, he noted.

“What we are advocating is a balanced hybrid model, where one side of the creative economy is being invested to precisely generate high revenue, value and growth, drive the national economy, as well as creating enough profits to plough back into the industry.

“And another side of the creative economy that really focused on helping the masses get back their lives and an opportunity to work in an area that is exciting and more fulfilling, socially more meaningful and yet not having such a high barrier to entry nor cost a lost in upfront capital,“ he said.

Mohd Naguib said a well-thought out plan had to be introduced under the 12th Malaysia Plan to address the entire ecology of the creative economy and all its needs holistically, compatibly and emphatically.

“It is not just about capital but the right sort of capital such as seed, angel, growth, matching or revolving credit, but more importantly, (they are) managed and administered by the right stakeholders with a dynamic and aggressive approach with total financial discipline and maturity,” he added.

On the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to the creative economy, Mohd Naguib said that MyCreative Ventures was considering and negotiating to allocate more urgent grants, especially in areas that have seen strong responses and number of quality applications as the appetite for soft loans and even big investments is very low right now.

He added that the Penjana Plan for the creative industries announced by the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier this year was naturally just the first step in addressing these Covid-19 needs.

Under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), the government allocated RM225 million to boost the growth of the creative industry through programmes and soft loans.

These initiatives are implemented through the cooperation between MyCreative Ventures, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation and the private sector.

Under Budget 2021, a further RM15 million is allocated under the Cultural Economy Development Agency (CENDANA), a division under MyCreative Ventures, to implement various arts and cultural programmes.

The additional allocation will benefit more than 5,000 arts activists and behind-the-scenes production crew.

Mohd Naguib said at the same time, the agency is also addressing infrastructure, advisory and training needs during these times, using this period of low economic activity to help arts venues improve their digital or video infrastructure/support, and guide businesses to structure their plans and strategies better.

MyCreative Ventures will also support content creators or artisans push their products better through online platforms and social media. — Bernama