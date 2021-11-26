Crime cases down 21.4 pct in 2020 -Mohd Uzir

KUALA LUMPUR: The violent and property crime cases decreased by 21.4 per cent in 2020 to 65,623 from 83,456 in the previous year, said Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin. (pix)

He said violent crime dropped by 19.5 per cent to 13,279 cases in 2020 while property crime decreased by 21.8 per cent to record 52,344 cases during the same period.

“Among the reasons for the decrease in criminal cases were due to restrictions on social activities and cross-district and state borders following the Movement Control Order (MCO) which has restricted the movement of individuals.

“In addition, stricter enforcement activities by the authorities and public awareness in enhancing protection from the threat of crime,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Uzir said based on the record of violent crime cases by the administrative district, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan recorded the highest percentage of decrease in 2020 with 40.6 per cent to 326 cases from 549 cases in 2019.

This was followed by Johor Bahru (-36.7 per cent) and Melaka Tengah (-26.3 per cent), while in terms of property crime, Seberang Perai Tengah, Penang recorded the highest decrease of 35.8 per cent to 982 cases in 2020 from 1,529 cases in 2019.

Mohd Uzir said, on the other hand, the number of cyber crime complaints received by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission in 2020 increased by 99.5 per cent to 20,805 complaints compared to 10,426 in 2019.

“Among the elements of the complaints received are obscene, false, offensive, indecent and menacing,” he said.

He added that the highest increase in complaints was for false element which was 117.6 per cent to record 6,637 in 2020 from 3,050 in the previous year.

DOSM yesterday published the Crime Statistics, Malaysia, 2021, which comprised eight selected crime statistics, namely crime index, drugs, corruption, environment, traffic offences, cyber crime, maritime crime and correctional facility.

-Bernama