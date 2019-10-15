Crime index in Sandakan drops

SANDAKAN: The Sandakan district police headquarters (IPD) has recorded a 3.98% drop in its crime index, from January to September, compared to the corresponding period last year.

Police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said the number of cases had dropped by 20 to 483 cases from 503 cases recorded over the same period last year.

“The Sandakan IPD also managed to solve 61.49% of criminal cases during the period compared with 58.25% recorded last year, with almost 50% of cases brought to court,” he told a press conference, here yesterday.

Mohd Azhar said that in the last month alone, the Sandakan IPD through its Criminal Investigation Division had solved 20 cases involving losses amounting to RM52,000 and seized items worth about RM30,000.

Among the cases managed to be solved were the house break-in cases involving a gang known as ‘Geng Rahim’ which had committed eight cases in the period of one month with an estimated losses of RM20,000.

Mohd Azhar also said the police had also carried out a total of 35 raids and detained 54 individuals in operations dubbed as ‘Ops Dadu’, to weed out illegal gambling activities in the district. - Bernama