Crime Prevention, Community Safety Dept to be restructured: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) will be restructured for the overall improvement of the department, Bukit Aman JPJKK director Datuk Aidi Ismail said.

He added that they were still in discussions to study the matter in detail and it would be presented to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani before being brought to the Public Services Department.

“The restructuring was suggested as there are two of three functions that overlap, for instance the Police Patrol Car Unit that is now under the department but might be placed under the Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA).

“The departments involved in discussions and the restructuring include JPJKK, KDNKA and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID),” he told Bernama today.

Aidi said there was no decision made regarding the matter at this point but a full report of the new restructuring is expected to be finalised within a month or two before being presented to the IGP.

He also denied allegations that went viral on social media claiming the department would be dissolved and stressed that the department’s crime prevention unit was an important element in the police force.

The department, established on June 9, 2014, aims to craft strategies, implement initiatives with the objective of reducing crime and boost the perception of security.

As a pioneer of crime prevention to maintain the country’s peace and prosperity, the department also plays a role to prevent crime holistically and create a prosperous community.

The department functions include crime prevention; eliminating criminal opportunities; empowering communities through education and to instil a culture of shared responsibility to prevent crime; to overcome the negative perception in society; and to act as advisors to communities. — Bernama