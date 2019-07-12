Crime prevention operation rounds up 166 illegal immigrants

KUALA LUMPUR: One hundred and sixty six illegal immigrants including 17 Africans were held in integrated crime prevention operations to flush out illegal immigrants at several focus areas around the federal capital via two raids on July 5 and yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the operation was conducted at 18 locations namely around Pudu Market, Jalan Chow Kit, Kepong, Changkat Bukit Bintang, Jalan Silang, 5½ Mile Jalan Klang Lama, Bandar Tasik Selatan LRT, Taman Miharja, Jalan Haji Eusoff, PWTC LRT, Taman Fadason Jinjang, Taman Wilayah Jinjang, Batu Muda Jinjang, Taman Dato Senu Sentral, Jalan Sepadu, Jalan Raden Bagus and Jalan Alor, Bukit Bintang.

According to him, 555 immigrants were inspected and from the total, 17 Africans comprising 10 men and seven women from Sierra Leone, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana and Congo were detained.

He said also nabbed were 55 foreigners from Myanmar, Bangladesh (45), India (18), Indonesia (17), Nepal (9), Pakistan (4) and Philippines (1).

“The arrests were made under Section 6(1)(c ) of the Immigration Act for entering and living in Malaysia without valid pass or permits and other related laws.

“The detainees were brought to the Jinjang Centralised Lock-up for further actions according to standard operating procedures,” he said in a statement, here today.

Mazlan said police took a serious view of the influx of foreigners especially Africans who were involved in crimes in the country.

According to him, the operation will continue to eradicate the problem of illegal immigrants to reduce the crime rate.

“Members of the public with information can contact Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2146 9999 or the nearest police station,” he said. — Bernama