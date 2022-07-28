Crime prevention programme in Sabah, Labuan villages next year

LABUAN: The Sabah Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will organise a Crime Prevention Appreciation Programme (PAPJ), involving all villages in Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan, next year.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said a committee would be formed, in collaboration with village committees, to organise the programme.

He said the Sabah PDRM will organise a crime prevention appreciation ceremony at the Sabah state level (including Labuan) and will use whatever media and channels to get the community’s involvement in the crime prevention aspect, and then give them appreciation.

“The community itself is able to rank the crime index, whether it is low or high, and for the PDRM, the role of the community is very important in maintaining order in their respective areas,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Labuan PAPJ.

The Labuan police contingent was the first to organise a PAPJ in an effort to appreciate the role of villagers in crime prevention initiatives.

Three villages in Labuan were given awards in the ceremony, having recorded only one case between June 2020 and 2021, namely Kampung Layang-Layangan (category A with a population density of 3,000 and above); Kampung Sg Buton (category B with a population density of 3,000 and below) and Kampung Belukut for category C with a population density of 1,200 and below.

Meanwhile, Idris said the community-based programme should be strengthened to become established among the communities, to see their involvement in the aspect of crime prevention and maintaining harmony and order. — Bernama