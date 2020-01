SEREMBAN: The crime rate in Negri Sembilan dropped by 9.25% or 340 cases to 3,334 cases last year, compared to 3,674 cases in 2018.

State police chief, Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop (pix) said 6,039 crime investigation papers were opened last year and 2,915 were charged, namely, 48.2%, and exceeding the Key Performance Index (KPI) of 45%.

‘’The Negri Sembilan Commercial Crime Investigation Division (JSJK) recorded 2,046 cases in 2019 compared to 1,499 cases in 2018, namely, an increase of 547 cases (36.6%) with losses of RM56.5 million.

‘’Macau Scam, Love Scam, non-existing loans and online SMS cheating cases were the main contributors in the hike in cases last year.

‘’Nevertheless, JSJK has successfully solved 702 cases, namely, 34.3%, in keeping with the stipulated target of 30% compared to 382 cases or 25.5% last year. Overall, JSJK has met the target,“ he told a media conference at the Negri Sembilan Police Contingent Headquarters, here today.

On the achievement of the Narcotics CID (JSJN), he said drugs worth RM1.8 million were seized in 2019 compared to RM9.3 million in 2018 while RM4.1 million worth of property were seized last year, compared to RM3.7 million the previous year.

He said the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department recorded 25,838 cases of accidents last year compared to 25,123 cases previously, namely, an increase of 715 cases.

‘’The number of fatal accidents recorded a drop, namely, 313 accidents with 337 deaths in 2019 compared to 341 cases with 362 deaths in 2018.

‘’The statistics on the arrests of road bullies under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 also recorded 224 cases in 2019 compared to 169 cases in 2018,’’ he said.

Overall, Mohamad said all the departments in the Negeri Sembilan contingent had met the established KPI. - Bernama