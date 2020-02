ON Aug 29, 2010, an apartment block near Bandar Tasik Selatan in Kuala Lumpur literally shook, rattling its occupants on a peaceful Sunday morning.

It was neither a seismic tremor nor a structural defect that shook the Desa Tun Razak apartments.

It was a homemade bomb that was left at the doorstep of a unit on the 12th floor.

It was 8.30am and a house owner, then aged 51, heard a knock on his door.

He attended to it but there was no one at his doorstep except for two pomelos that were placed on a box.

On taking a closer look, he became suspicious when he could smell petrol fumes emanating from the parcel.

The man, who owned a cybercafe on the ground floor of the apartment, checked with his neighbours to see if they had seen the person who had left the box there but they replied in the negative.

He then summoned two of his workers from the cybercafe – a 51-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man who were working at the time – and ordered them to check the parcel.

While the cybercafe owner moved away to a safe spot, the duo did as their employer ordered.

On lifting the pomelos, a shattering blast occurred.

The explosion left Ng Siew Hong and 38-year-old Goh Yong Seng severely injured with third-degree burns.

The blast also damaged at least five adjacent apartment units.

The victims, who were unconscious, were rushed to a nearby hospital but Ng succumbed to her injuries eight hours later.

Two days after the incident, Goh died at the same hospital.

Police scrambled to the scene fearing it was militants at work.

However, hours after forensics police examined the place for clues, investigators ruled out an act of terror.

The improvised-explosive device was made with firecrackers and petrol.

After interviewing the house owner, it did not take long for police to identify the “bomber” linked to the case.

Within a week, a telecomunications work contractor, then aged 45, was arrested.

Police learnt that the suspect was in debt with the cybercafe owner, owing him over RM30,000 he had lost in gambling at the outlet.

About a week after his arrest, Mohd Khayry Ismail was charged with the murder of the two cybercafe workers.

More than two years later, he was sentenced to death after being found guilty of the crime.

The father of six appealed against the sentence.

In 2015, the Federal Court reduced the murder charges to manslaughter.

The court unanimously set aside the death penalty and sentenced Mohd Khayry to 25 years imprisonment.

Mohd Khayry was ordered to serve the term from the date of his arrest in on Sept 24, 2010.