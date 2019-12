IT was supposed to be a pleasant evening out with his girlfriend whom he had met eight months earlier, but as he passed a toll plaza on the Shah Alam Expressway on Feb 24, 2005, the mood changed for Malaysian Airlines System engineer Lau Kok Seng.

The action of a tailgating car driver who repeatedly flashed his headlights put 35-year-old Lau and his girlfriend in distress.

The courting couple had earlier left Subang Jaya and were heading towards Kuala Lumpur.

It is said the other driver was annoyed after Lau had earlier honked at him and this led to a chase of several kilometres.

The driver, Siau Boon Po, then aged 33, had gestured to the engineer to pull over but it was not until Lau arrived at Km3.7 of the KL-Seremban expressway did he decide to do so.

Telling his girlfriend to wait in the car, Lau alighted to confront the road bully.

A heated argument ensued over the next several minutes before Siau walked back to his car, opened the boot and returned with a long sword.

After a brief exchange of harsh words, Siau swung his sword at Lau’s neck.

The engineer collapsed. The single stroke had almost severed his neck, killing him on the spot.

Siau fled in his car.

As Lau’s shaken girlfriend did not take notice of Siau’s car registration plate number, police were dealt with the tough task of tracing the killer.

Fortunately, a passing motorist who earlier spotted the commotion had jotted down the number and handed it to the police the following day.

Police tracked down Siau at his house in Malacca where he was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a dangerous weapon about two weeks later.

He claimed trial but four years later, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Siau was also ordered by the court to undergo counselling for anger management.