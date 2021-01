HE was a devoted son but Surinder Singh had upset his parents when he fell in love with a woman of a different religion.

He knew his parents would disapprove of his relationship but he chose not to keep it a secret from them.

Months after courtship, the 36-year-old, who, at the time was studying computer programming at a private college, introduced his girlfriend to his parents, Gurcharan Singh, then a 66-year-old retired Tenaga Nasional Bhd staff, and his mother Mukthiar Kaur, then a 64-year-old housewife.

After much persuasion, Surinder managed to convince his parents to allow his girlfriend, who was then in her mid-20s, to move in to their double-storey link house in Taman Melawati in Ampang, Selangor.

Despite their reluctance, Surinder’s parents gave in to his request.

On Feb 27, 2005, police showed up at Surinder’s doorstep. His girlfriend’s family had apparently made a report alleging that the woman was being held against her will.

Surinder was detained and was taken to the Ampang Jaya police station for questioning.

The incident became the talk of the neighbourhood, and it brought severe anxiety and embarrassment to his parents.

Hours later, Surinder returned home alone. He was let off the hook by police after his girlfriend told investigators that she had willingly stayed with him.

Although the matter was resolved, Surinder was devastated. His girlfriend returned to her family.

The next day, a relative of the family, who was concerned after he could not contact them, showed up at the house.

When his calls went unheeded, he engaged a locksmith to open the main door and was stunned to find the walls and floor stained and covered with blood.

He then found three bodies in the house. Gurcharan’s body was in the hallway and his wife’s was on the kitchen floor, both lying in pools of blood.

He called out for Surinder and when there was no response, he went upstairs and found him dead in a room.

Then he made an eerie discovery. On the walls of the living room and the room where Surinder’s body was found were messages written with blood and ink.

The messages, which police later learnt were written by Surinder, was for his only brother, who resided in Australia at the time.

Surinder apologised to him for his actions, saying he did it to avoid further embarrassment and anguish to their parents as a result of his relationship with his girlfriend.

Police investigators, who found no signs of a break-in, classified the case as murder-cum-suicide.

All three victims had slash wounds on their necks.

It is believed that Surinder, who is said to have embraced his girlfriend’s religion, had attacked his parents and went on to write the messages on the wall with his own blood and a pen before slashing his throat.

Based on the pattern of bloodstains found at the house, investigators concluded that Surinder’s parents had tried to escape after they were attacked but collapsed due to their injuries.