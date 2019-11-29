Crimes that shook the nation: Mysterious deaths of politician, aide

WHEN gunshots rang out on Aug 3, 2010, Malaysians were shocked as it was one of those rare occasions when a senior politician had presumably killed himself.

On that fateful day, ex-Selangor assemblyman Datuk Abdul Aziz Mohd Noh left his Shah Alam home for his office in Section 16, Petaling Jaya at 9am.

His family saw it as the usual routine for the Umno man who was a one-term Permatang assemblyman between 2004 and 2008.

Three hours later, their day was shattered when a phone call came in and the dark news was delivered.

Abdul Aziz, 64, and his political aide Siti Rohana Ismad, 43, were found dead in a car with gunshot wounds at Km455 of the North-South Expressway near Sungei Buloh.

Police crime scene investigators found Abdul Aziz in the driver’s seat and Siti Rohana next to him.

The politician’s pistol, which he carried for his personal safety, was also recovered from the car which belonged to Siti Rohana.

Witnesses told police that the car was moving when it suddenly veered off the road before crashing into the guardrails of the highway.

Police learnt that Abdul Aziz had parked his car at his office before leaving with Siti Rohana for Tanjung Karang.

A post-mortem on their bodies revealed that Siti Rohana, who was the then Tanjung Karang Umno Wanita deputy chief, had suffered two gunshot wounds to her head and ribcage while Abdul Aziz died of a single gunshot on the head.

Mystery surrounded their deaths although police were certain there were no third parties involved.

Rumours were also rife that the duo were romantically involved and that Abdul Aziz had taken Siti Rohana as his second wife.

However, their families vehemently denied this.

Fellow politicians who knew the duo were also in utter shock.

Abdul Aziz was survived by his wife and three children while Siti Rohana, who was a single mother, left behind four children

After a thorough investigation was conducted including ballistics tests and other forensic procedures, the case remains classified as murder-cum suicide.