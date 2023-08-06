Criteria for classifying B40, M40, T20 groups to perform haj focus of Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: The criteria used to classify the B40, M40 and T20 groups in selecting individuals to perform haj for the 1444H season and the number of pilgrims to receive the offer this year are expected to be the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will clarify this matter during the Minister’s Question Time in response to questions from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai).

At the same session,Yeo Bee Yin (PH-Puchong) is scheduled to ask the Health Minister about the status of the HPV vaccination for over 500,000 girls who missed the injection from 2020 to 2022, as well as the acquisition of the HPV vaccine, for which RM120 million has been allocated for 2023.

There will also be a question from Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam) on whether the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry allows subsidised cooking oil packets that have been used to be resold as used cooking oil to the bio-diesel industry, given the high demand for used cooking oil as biofuel for the air transport industry.

During the question and answer session, Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PN-Tanah Merah) will ask the Defence Minister to state the timeline of the LCS 1 project that has been restarted and whether the construction of the ship can be completed as planned and commissioned for use by the Royal Malaysian Navy in 2026.

Also on the list is a question from Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Jempol) to the Communications and Digital Minister on the decision to end Digital Nasional Berhad’s monopoly in the provision of 5G networks by allowing a 5G dual network model through a new entity.

After the question and answer session, the Dewan Rakyat session will continue with the debate on the Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission (Amendment) Bill 2023.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting this time will be held until June 15. - Bernama