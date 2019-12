PETALING JAYA: The critical allowance cut, which was announced by the Public Services Department (PSD) and will affect doctors, nurses and pharmacists, will be postponed for now, said Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix).

He tweeted today that he has met with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over the matter and the issue with critical allowance will be discussed in the Cabinet meeting in January 2020.

“The voices of the youths are sacred, they are the future generation. I will make sure their voices are heard and they are not sidelined,“ he said in a video he posted on Twitter today.

Earlier this month, a circular by the PSD announced that critical allowances for 33 professions in the government service, which includes those in the medical services will be cut. It was to take effect on Jan 1, 2020.

However, the announcement received backlash especially from the medical fraternity, who argued that the critical allowance cut will affect how doctors and nurses can compete and provide quality healthcare service in government hospitals.

The PSD defended the cut, saying that the critical allowance was offered to attract more people joining the government service when supply was low, but now, demand to enter the service was high which far outweighed the criteria needed to enter the service.