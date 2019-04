KUCHING: The Sarawak Forestry Corporation’s (SFC) Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) has caught a 2m male crocodile at the Kuching Waterfront this morning as part of its efforts to ensure public safety.

Its chief executive officer, Zolkipli Mohamad Aton, said the crocodile, which has been seen lurking in Sarawak River near Masjid India’s new floating mosque, was later taken to the Matang Wildlife Centre near here.

“Acting on public complaints, we have managed to catch the crocodile after three days of operation,” he said in a statement today.

He said the operation was carried out as the Kuching Waterfront was one of the Crocodile Removal Zones, that should be free of the reptiles in ensuring the safety of the public.

Members of the public were reminded to notify the nearest SFC offices of crocodile sightings in their areas and not take matters into their own hands as these reptiles are dangerous, he added. — Bernama