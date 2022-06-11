Crocodile sighted at Kampung Tengah beach, Kijal

KEMAMAN: A group of fishermen were shocked to spot a crocodile swimming at Kampung Tengah beach near Kijal here early this morning.

Wan Zuhairi Wan Nordin, 32 said he and several other fishermen were travelling in the sea on their way to catch anchovies when they spotted the reptile.

“We were not sure what it was until the thing moved and we saw the water splashing hard. Upon close scrutiny, we discovered that it was a two-meter-long crocodile not far away from our boat.

“I was worried because it was close to the beach, about 100 metres only. I managed to record it as proof so that beach goers would be more careful,” the fisherman of 15 years told reporters today, adding that it was not a crocodile was spotted near the shoreline of the village as a similar incident occurred a decade ago.

“Our hope is that nothing untoward happens because the beach is popular with the public, especially during the school holidays and weekends,” he said, adding that he hoped the authorities would take action.

The eight-second video taken by Wan Zuhairi went viral on social media and elicited various reactions from netizens who expressed their concern about the safety of visitors and village residents.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Wildlife and National Parks Department (PERHILITAN) director Loo Kean Seong said his department has yet to receive any information about the sighting. — Bernama