LABUAN: A five-foot-long crocodile was sighted on the beach of Tanjung Kubong near Labuan’s historical site of ‘Gedung Ubat’ Wednesday morning, and Perhilitan said, it had likely ‘broken out’ from its habitat in Kina Benuwa Mangrove Park. The reptile was discovered by a local angler to be known only as ‘Acho’ at 6.50am who was setting out to sea for fishing.

An officer of the Labuan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) told Bernama, a check would be carried out there tomorrow (Thursday) by the department’s staff and to put up signs at the beach in the area to warn beachgoers of the appearance and new habitat of the crocodiles there. “The crocodile might have been sunning itself on the beach or hunting for food when it was spotted there and it might be the one found in the Kina Benuwa Mangrove Park middle of this year,” he said. This is the third incident of crocodile sighting this year, with the first in January.