Cross-State Travel: PLUS reminds highway users to follow SOP to curb Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) today reminded highway users doing cross-state travel, allowed from tomorrow, to continue complying with the standard operating procedure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement, PLUS advised the public to wear a face mask, practise physical distancing and register themselves by using the MySejahtera application when stopping at the rest and recreation (R&R) areas, lay-bys and overhead-bridge restaurants along the expressway.

“PLUS urges its highway users to be more responsible during this Covid-19 pandemic.

“Before starting their journey, they can check the status of their destination from the Covid-19 perspective through the National Security Council (MKN) or MySejahtera application,“ it said in the statement.

PLUS also reminded the public to top up the credit in their Touch ‘n Go card earlier and to ensure sufficient credit balance before entering the highway for touchless and cashless transactions to avoid the risk of Covid-19 infection.

In easing travel, the public is encouraged to download the PLUS application for various transactions including to pre-order food at selected R&R areas so as to reduce the waiting time and the queue for food, besides ensuring more efficient physical distancing. -Bernama