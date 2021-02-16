Crowdfunding proposed to help pupils get phones

PETALING JAYA: It may be time to start a national crowdfunding drive to help children get smartphones or other necessary gadgets to follow online lessons, said education activists.

Their call comes after schools resorted to online lessons due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the issue was that pupils were having trouble following these lessons without a smartphone or other necessary gadgets.

“When the Education Ministry itself lacks funding, there are still other sources such as crowdfunding from the public through dedicated and established platforms,” said Parents Action Group for Education (PAGE) president Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim.

She proposed that a national donation and collection drive for used laptops be set up to help students in need.

“The money raised from crowdfunding can be used to refurbish the used laptops, to establish certain schools as distribution hubs, (publicise through the) media and create news campaigns to encourage the public to help sponsor underprivileged students,” she told theSun yesterday.

She added that there are companies that specialise in refurbishing second-hand laptops or desktops.

“Enlist companies that can offer refurbishment and maintenance services.”

Similarly, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) called 8foraid, which is on a drive to collect donations for the same purpose, said it is time for a more robust policy to be created to address the issue of pupils with a lack of access to gadgets.

Referring to their current project to raise funds for university students, 8foraid spokesman Nurathila Ibrahim said there have been feedback from the public and netizens asking for more help from the government.

“It’s sad to read and hear of their struggles,” she said.

“As an NGO, our resources are limited. We cannot help and reach every student in Malaysia. There are not many NGOs that actually run such projects because it needs big funds,” she said.

“At the very least, the Education Ministry can work together with the NGOs to resolve this current issue. I believe that each one of us can play a role to solve the problem in the long run.

“Not having access to gadgets or laptops isn’t the only problem. Internet access is also crucial,” Nurathila added.

“The ministry can work together with internet providers to resolve internet issues to help increase accessibility to online lessons, which are being held due the pandemic.”

However, National Union of the Teaching Profession secretary-general Harry Tan Hock Huat said the matter must be looked at holistically.

“We can ask the ministry to lead the crowdfunding drive as it has the education of the students in mind. However, they do not have any control over the licensing of internet providers, nor data cost.

“They also do not have the power to aid providers of the hardware as regards to import licences, tax issues, nor do they have the means to make the manufacture of cheap digital equipment faster and easier.

“In short, this is something that must be looked at holistically, and not expect only the ministry to answer to the public,” he said.