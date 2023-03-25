Crowds flock to stall selling kuih-muih for RM1 a packet

IPOH: More than 3,000 packets of kuih-muih priced at RM1 each have been on sale at a stall in Taman Klebang Restu here since the start of Ramadan.

Stall assistant Nurul Nartisa Ishak, 28, said they obtained various supplies of kuih-muih such as lopes, ketayap, cara berlauk, and tauhu bergedil from 24 vendors to sell at the stall, which is open from 2 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. throughout the fasting month.

She said the initiative to sell kuih-muih at an affordable price was to provide more options to customers.

“Each packet is enough for one person. If customers want to buy for their families, they can buy in large quantities without worrying about the steep price like what some other stalls are selling.

“Since we started our business two months ago, the kuih-muih and other dishes that we sell are normally sold out and our customers come from as far as Ipoh city because they are thrilled by the pricing and multiple options provided here,” she told Bernama.

Nurul Nartisa who is assisting her sister-in-law at the stall said sales were quite encouraging with a daily average of RM3,000.

“Despite making a nominal profit, we are happy to see crowds coming to our stall to get their hands on a variety of kuih-muih at a cheap price,” she said.

Kuih vendor Siti Nur Syazlili Mohd Shafiaie, 33, said she decided to send her homemade kuih such as lopes, cara berlauk and pulut inti to the stall to help ease the family burden.

“So far, I am happy doing business like this. My kuih are always sold out and the visitors are also happy, some even come from far just to enjoy the uniqueness of our kuih.

“As vendors, we want to sell as much kuih as we can. For each kuih, we need to sell 10 packets to cover our capital expenses,” she said.

A customer who only wanted to be known as Amy said this was her third time buying kuih-muih at the stall.

“I am from Ipoh but I have been coming here quite regularly as the food is tasty and there are a variety to choose from...with RM10, I can get a wide selection.

“But you have to come early because the kuih-muih will be sold out quite early. By 4.30 pm half of them is gone. If we come here after office hours, there will be none left,” she added. - Bernama