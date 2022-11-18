Crowds throng Larkin Sentral in ‘balik undi’ rush

JOHOR BAHRU:- It was a scene typical of a festive-season rush, as the Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal here was packed to the brim this morning with people heading back to their hometowns to vote.

However, many were taking it in their stride and thankful that the government had declared today and tomorrow as public holidays in conjunction with the 15th General Election (GE15).

For Sabri Ismail, 28, from Perlis, the granting of the holidays made it easier for people to plan their travel and go on a holiday, as tickets are usually sold out during such an occasion.

“It helps them to choose the mode of transport they want to use. For example, I come from Perlis but because the tickets are sold out, I have to disembark at Butterworth and take the train to Perlis,“ said the private sector worker when met at the terminal.

Sabri, who will be voting in Langkawi, hoped that the new government to be formed after the polls would be a trustworthy and responsible administration.

“It is important for leaders to fulfil the promises in their manifesto. In addition to bringing economic stability, they should also fix the problem of high prices of foods,“ he said.

L. Sumathi, 50, said she was lucky because she bought a bus ticket online to return to Ipoh today.

“I expected tickets to be sold out, so I quickly booked a ticket one week in advance,” said Sumathi, who works in Singapore.

The mother of four also said the new government needs to focus on the country’s progress and the people’s well-being.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the two-day public holiday to make it easier for people to travel to their hometowns to vote.

The Johor government announced that Sunday (Nov 20) will be a replacement holiday for the polling rest day tomorrow. - Bernama