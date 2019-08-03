Crowds throng traffic counters at Dataran Pahlawan to settle summonses

Malacca: Thousands of motorists thronged the makeshift counters set up by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) at Dataran Pahlawan in Banda Hilir today as early as 7am to check and settle their traffic summonses.

Holiday makers as well as locals took the opportunity to get a special discount of up to 50% on various traffic offences at the six counters that were set up in conjunction with the launch of the national-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang (national flag) 2019 which will take place at the square tonight.

Malacca Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department head Supt Hassan Basri Yahya said the response was overwhelming as people took advantage of the weekend holiday to settle their summonses.

“For today and tomorrow, the public can check and settle their summonses at the counters from 9am to 4pm,” he told Bernama here today.

He said although the PDRM did not set any target in terms of collection, as of 2pm today, RM200,000 had been collected from traffic offenders.

“I hope the traffic offenders to take this opportunity to settle their outstanding summonses and to come early,” he said.

The launch of the national-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2019, themed “Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih”, will take place at the Dataran Pahlawan this evening and will be officiated by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Private sector employee Rizal Hashim, 34, from Muar, Johor, said he had turned up at the Dataran Pahlawan as early as 7am to settle his traffic summonses as he was already in the city with his family for weekend outing.

“My family and I arrived in Malacca last night and stayed at a nearby hotel, we are here for a holiday and to witness the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2019 tonight,” he said.

He said he knew about the discount of up to 50 per cent of traffic summonses offered by the PDRM from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama)’s social sites yesterday.

“Since we are already here (Dataran Pahlawan), might as well I grab the chance to check and settle my summonses,” he said. — Bernama