Crown Prince Mohammed Salman to pay an official visit to Malaysia next year - Anwar

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has agreed to conduct an official visit to Malaysia next year, in line with the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia to boost diplomatic ties and economic cooperation, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this Saturday.

He added that Crown Prince Mohammed viewed Malaysia as a strategic partner and agreed that bilateral diplomatic and economic ties between both countries be given serious focus.

“In terms of economy, he agreed to trade partnerships and boosting investment while from the diplomatic aspect, it encompasses defence and security issues.

“Therefore, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has been tasked to take the lead for economic matters while Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir will head up the diplomatic matters,” the Prime Minister said during a media conference with Malaysian media here.

The Saudi Prime Minister, Crown Prince Mohammed had earlier granted Anwar an audience and held a four eye meeting at Al-Yamamah Palace here.

Crown Prince Mohammed then led the Saudi Cabinet to meet the Malaysian delegation headed by Anwar, including Tengku Zafrul and Zambry, before the delegation was invited to dine with him.

Anwar said Malaysia and Saudi Arabia agreed that serious focus should be given to cooperation in boosting investments in various fields, including education, tourism, information technology and high technology such as green technology in Saudi Arabia.

On the first ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit that ended on Friday, the prime minister said that the South East Asian bloc has given the GCC fresh impetus to drive higher growth in the region.

“The synergy between both regions, without the interference of larger nations, will give us the opportunity to cooperate in several fields, including green technology, which is in line with the national industrialisation plan,” he added. -Bernama