CRS: Police ready to carry out enforcement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is ready to carry out enforcement when the use of the child restrain system (CRS) is made mandatory from Jan 1, next year.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias (pix) said the enforcement would be implemented in accordance with the laws and regulations under the Road Transport Act 1987.

“However, the police will be waiting for detailed regulations from the Transport Ministry pertaining to the CRS enforcement measures,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail announced that the government would make the use of child safety seats in vehicles mandatory from Jan 1, next year.

The move towards mandatory child seat use was based on the statistics of 1,559 deaths involving children aged 10 and below, were recorded from 2007 to 2017.

Azisman said the police welcomed the government’s efforts to reduce the death rate or injuries involving children.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Road Transport Department (RTD) director Datuk Ismail Mohd Zawawi said for the enforcement purposes, the department would wait for further instructions from the RTD headquarters in Putrajaya.

“What has been announced is a good thing and in terms of enforcement, the RTD is waiting for further instructions,” he said. — Bernama